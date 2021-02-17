Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Welcome Their First Child

PRPhotos.com

Game of Thrones alums Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child. The pair announced they were expecting in September, and they were photographed out together in London with their newborn February 16th.

Harington’s rep told E! that their bundle is a boy and that they are “very very happy!”

She told the Post of expecting her child in October: “I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!”

The pair married in 2018 at her ancestral castle in Scotland.