Roseanne Claims ABC Wanted Her To Commit Suicide

Roseanne Barr lashed out against cancel culture in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The comedian, who was fired from her sitcom, Roseanne, in 2018 after comparing White House advisor Valerie Jarrett to the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of The Apes, says she was attacked in a “witch burning.”

She said, “They didn’t do it to anyone else in Hollywood, although they always mention Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K.

“Well, Louis C.K. did lose everything, but he committed an actual offense. And Dave Chappelle was protected by Netflix. I’m the only person who’s lost everything, whose life’s work was stolen, stolen by people who I thought loved me. And there was silence. There was no one in Hollywood really defending me publicly, except for Mo’nique, who is a brave, close, dear friend.”

Barr even accused her former employer, ABC, of wanting her to kill herself.

She told the outlet,””It was a witch-burning. They denied me the right to apologize. Oh my God, they just hated me so badly. I had never known that they hated me like that. They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though Roseanne became their No. 1 show, they’d rather not have a No. 1 show … When they killed my character off, that was a message to me – knowing that I’m mentally ill or have mental health issues – that they did want me to commit suicide.”

The comedian is getting it all out in a stand-up special Monday (February 13th) on Fox Nation titled Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!