Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes To Priyanka Chopra For Thinking Deepak Chopra Was Her Father

Rosie O’Donnell had her foot in her mouth after seeing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Nobu in Malibu, California, over the weekend. O’Donnell took to TikTok on Monday (February 21st) to share her blunder, which she said embarrassed her son, his girlfriend, and Fran Drescher.

"So I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom' and, 'Hi, I know your dad,'" O’Donnell said to Priyanka. "She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak.' She goes, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'" Chopra’s father, Ashok Chopra, died in 2013.

Some users took issue with the way O’Donnell told this story, as she hadn’t yet learned Priyanka’s name. "'Someone Chopra' and 'the Chopra wife' sound worse to me than the mistake. I mean, the device for making TikToks also has Google," one user wrote. Another commented, “Her name is Priyanka."

In a follow-up video, O’Donnell apologized to Priyanka, adding that the Matrix: Resurrections actress “wasn't rude,” but that the interaction “was just awkward."

"Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka — I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I f— up. I did at Nobu," O’Donnell said.