Rosie O’Donnell Calls For The Release Of The Menendez Brothers

Rosie O’Donnell took to TikTok recently to comment on the case of the Menendez Brothers, who are the subject of the new Peacock documentary Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed. O’Donnell said that she believes both Erik and Lyle Menendez are “innocent” in the 1989 murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise.

“In 1996, Lyle sent me a letter. Basically said, 'I know you know, and I hope we could connect. And you know, he was right. I did know that they were innocent. I did know that those were boys who had been incested,” O’Donnell said in the video. She later explained in a follow-up video that Lyle was “compassionate, understanding, sensitive and intuitive,” and could see that she, too, had been sexually abused by her father.

“It's time. I believe them,” she later added. “They were horribly abused by their parents, they did the unthinkable, which had been done to them day after day after day, and they paid the price for that.” The former talk show host added “free the menendez brothers” in the caption of the video.