Royal Birthday Wishes for Archie as Prince Harry Sells Off Guns To Make Meghan Markle Happy

Happy birthday Archie! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has turned 1, and while the family may be bunking down in L.A., royals across the pond took to Instagram to wish him the best. Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles were among those sending him birthday greetings.

Meanwhile, the proud parents marked their son’s major milestone by sharing a video of family reading time, with Meghan reading one of his favorite books, Duck! Rabbit! But instead of sharing it on their personal page, they provided the video to their friends at Save the Children UK, which also shared a link to help people donate funds to help them provide essentials during the coronavirus battle.

RIFLES

In other news, according to reports, Harry has sold valuable hunting rifles (worth tens of thousands of dollars) to “please” Meghan, who is against hunting. Royal hunts have long been a subject of controversy; royals love them, animal activists do not.

This move was previewed by their friend and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall who recently said: "Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him."