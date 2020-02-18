Royal Family Accidentally Sends Donors To Porn Site

PRPhotos.com

Whoops! Between sex scandals (Prince Andrew‘s unsavory connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein) and Megxit (Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opting out of their royal duties), the Royal Family has had quite a tumultuous year.

The latest hiccup happened due to a technical glitch: per The Daily Mail, a patronage page for Dolen Cymru (a Welsh charity that Harry patronizes) sent visitors to a porn site with live sex shows. The link has been fixed, and heads to Dolem, which aims to create “lasting, positive change in the southern African Kingdom of Lesotho and in communities in Wales.” Harry has been patron since 2007, and said “The work that it does in assisting and encouraging organisations and individuals in Wales to establish contact and foster friendships with their counterparts in Lesotho is quite invaluable.”

MEGXIT

Meanwhile, Megxit seems to be going swimmingly for Harry and Meghan. The pair were photographed touching down in Canada after a busy few weeks, including speaking engagements with JPMorgan, a visit to Stanford University and reported talks with Goldman Sachs on a future partnership.