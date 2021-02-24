Royal News: Meghan + Eugenie,

PRPhotos.com

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been on the outs with most of the royal family amid Megxit, Meghan and Princess Eugenie are still on close terms, People reports. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank even moved into Harry and Meghan’s vacated U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage. Eugenie and Jack just welcomed their first child, and Harry and Meghan have announced their second pregnancy.

“These times tend to bring families together,” a royal insider told People. “What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route.”

QUEEN

After confirming that Meghan and Harry will lose their royal patronages amid their step down from royal life, a new report claims Queen Elizabeth already knows who they will go to.

“When the writing was on the wall and it was clear the Duke and Duchess had no intention of coming back into the fold and being part of the team, the Queen made her mind up long ago over her preferred candidates for the roles they vacated,” a royal source told the Daily Mirror.

Princess Anne is rumored to take over Harry’s Captain General post of the Royal Marines, The Mirror reported, while Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, or her husband, Prince Edward, could take Meghan’s spot as patron of the National Theatre.

PRINCE PHILIP

After Prince William informally spoke out on Monday about his grandfather Prince Philip‘s health with a photographer, Buckingham Palace is confirming the scoop.

The 99-year-old will remain in the hospital for “several days.”

“The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection,” the spokesperson said. “He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

His infection is not COVID-related.