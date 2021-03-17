Royal Tea: Prince Harry’s Progress With Family + Prince Philip Is Out of Hospital

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry has reached out to his brother Prince William and his father Prince Charles following his blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to reports. Gayle King, Oprah’s BFF, said that the conversations “were not productive, but they are glad they have at least started a conversation.”

"No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan [Markle] yet at this particular time," King added. "I think it's frustrating to [Harry and Meghan] to see it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, I think it's hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that's Harry's family."

Meghan has apparently smoothed things out with one person she was on the outs with: Jessica Mulroney. The Duchess sent the stylist a big bouquet for her 41st birthday, after a scandal that had a Black influencer accusing her of racist bullying. Following the incident, Meghan backed away from Jessica, but it seems they are back on.

PRINCE PHILIP

Prince Philip, meanwhile, has been released from the hospital after 28 days and is in "good spirits," a royal source told People.

The 99-year-old has returned to Windsor Castle following treatment for an infection and “a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” the statement continued.