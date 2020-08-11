Royal Website Update: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Removed

PRPhotos.com

The royals have officially demoted Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. Months after stepping away from their senior royal roles, Meghan and Harry’s @SussexRoyal Instagram page was removed from royal.uk. Andrew, meanwhile, who’s currently wanted for questioning by the FBI for his link to the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has also seen his social pages delisted.

The 60-year-old Andrew stepped down officially from senior royal duties in November.

Now, just Queen Elizabeth @TheRoyalFamily, Prince Charles and Camilla @ClarenceHouse and Kate Middleton and Prince William @KensingtonRoyal can be followed.

BIRTHDAY

Meanwhile, reports of Meghan’s 39th birthday have emerged. An insider tells the Mirror that Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland looked after their son so they could have a night to themselves: “They spent the day as a family and in the evening Doria looked after Archie so that Meghan and Harry could enjoy some couple time. Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner, but Doria helped him with the preparation. While Harry has become a better cook since marrying Meghan, he still has a way to go!”

Harry also gave her a framed portrait of them together and a necklace he designed for her.