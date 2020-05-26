Royals 411: Meghan Markle’s Conspiracy, Princess Charlotte’s Schooling, Archie & Queen’s Bond

PRPhotos.com

Rumors regarding the royals are as fast and furious as ever. The latest, below.

MEGXIT

Meghan Markle was “convinced” of a “conspiracy” against her when she joined the royal family, according to a report in The Times. An insider said: “She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in isolation when they moved to Frogmore.”

The pair announced they were stepping back from their royal duties in January, and moved to Canada, then L.A. with their son Archie. Now, Prince Harry feels “lonely and directionless” in the U.S., similar to how Meghan had felt in the U.K.

CHARLOTTE

Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, may continue her studies at home. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been homeschooling Charlotte and Prince George, but when classes resume in a few months, Charlotte would be eligible to return, but George would not because they are bringing students from select grades back only.

The Times reports that "William and Kate are understood to be eager to keep Prince George, 6, and Charlotte, 5, together, and to maintain their lockdown routine." Meanwhile, a source recently told Us Weekly that, “Kate is mainly in charge of the homeschooling and playtimes, but William is also very involved too. He teaches them lessons and organizes games.”

Apparently, “Kate counts her blessings that the kids get on so well," and "George has been helping Charlotte with her gymnastics and they’ll spend hours practicing cartwheels, headstands, and other moves together. Louis tries to join in too!”

QUEEN & ARCHIE

Baby Archie is still finding time to hang with grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, virtually.

Sources tell The Times that "Archie is a happy and sweet baby, full of love and joy, and it’s contagious" and that "He is active and pulling himself up on everything with a great determination to walk."

Archie and the Queen recently enjoyed a video call, and Her Majesty noted Archie’s red hair, inherited from Harry.