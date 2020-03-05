Royals & Hollywood Grapple With Coronavirus

PRPhotos.com

As of Wednesday, there were at least 93,400 cases of coronavirus, and 3,190 deaths from coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The entire world is grappling with the fallout, including the Royal Family and Hollywood, both of which often seem so above the fray.

ROYALTY

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed wearing gloves at one recent investiture ceremony on Tuesday, prompting speculation that it was due to coronavirus. While she often wears gloves, she typically takes them off when awarding honors, observers note.

On Wednesday however, the Queen was photographed greeting guests and shaking hands at Buckingham Palace without gloves. The Queen, as a 93-year-old, is considered to be more vulnerable to coronavirus, which is transmitted via secretions like cough droplets. Touching an infected person and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth can also transmit the virus.

Prince William, meanwhile, has the jokes. During a three-day tour of Ireland, he and wife Kate Middleton were glad-handing fans, and William even joked to a paramedic: “Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media? By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus!”

HOLLYWOOD

Among the latest developments in Hollywood:

L.A. county declared a state of emergency.

Sony Pictures temporarily closed its European offices, after a London employee was exposed.

Amazon and Facebook have pulled out of SXSW, the film, music and tech conference running March 13-22 in Austin.

Disney canceled its European press launch of Disney+ in London, scheduled for March 5.

DC has canceled Comic Con appearances in March.

38 cinemas in France are closed.

Thousands of cinemas in China are closed.

Press tours in China of No Time to Die have been canceled in China. No Time to Die’s worldwide release date has also been shifted from April to November.

Half of Italy’s cinemas are closed.

Paramount‘s Mission: Impossible 7’s shooting is postponed.

Production of CBS’ The Amazing Race has been postponed.