Rupert Grint Admits His Role In ‘Harry Potter’ Felt ‘Suffocating’

Rupert Grint is getting real about his time in the Harry Potter franchise. Having played Ron Weasley for 10 years between 2001 and 2011, Grint told Bustle that the part sometimes felt “suffocating.”

“Potter was so full on — filming all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating,” he told the outlet. “I wanted a break, to reflect on everything… It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

Grint added that he even had trouble distinguishing himself from his character at times. “I was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed,” he said. “In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.”