Russell Brand Exposed Himself To A Woman – Then Laughed About It On His Radio Show

In 2008 Russell Brand exposed himself to a BBC employee and then proceeded to laugh about the indecent exposure on his radio show live on air. The alarming sexual harassment escalated when Brand told the woman he was going to call her by “Betty” and aggressively stated he was going to have sex with her. The BBC employee texted someone on Brand’s team to inform them of the traumatic experience and they replied saying they knew because he proceeded to go on air and brag about the unacceptable behavior. The incident was later reported to BBC and no formal action was taken but now Brand faces many sexual assault and emotional abuse allegations as more people come forward with their stories. (Page Six)