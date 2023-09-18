Russell Brand Is Accused Of Rape And Sexual Assault

Getty Images

Russel Brand has been accused of “rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse,” in a new report published by The Sunday Times of London over the weekend. Five women shared their stories with the outlet, which allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2013.

One woman accused the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor of emotional and sexual abuse during a three-month-long relationship when she was 16 years old and he was in his 30s. The woman claims that Brand once “forced his penis down her throat,” causing her to choke. She also said that he would call her “the child” and asked her to read passages of Lolita while they were together.

Other accusations include one woman who said she was raped by the Get Him to the Greek actor in his Hollywood Hills home in 2012, and another woman claimed he sexually assaulted her at his West Hollywood home in 2013. Brand’s former personal assistant, Helen Berger, also told the outlet she witnessed him showing “intimate pictures of women” to his friends, including photos of someone she knew.

Brand has denied the allegations, saying in a YouTube video, “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream media, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.”