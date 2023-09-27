Russell Brand, Julia Fox, Kylie Jenner + More!

Getty Images

UK POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION INTO RUSSELL BRAND SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS: CNN reports that London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating the sexual assault accusations made against Russell Brand in the United Kingdom. “Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offences in London,” authorities said in a statement released on Monday (September 25th). “We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these. The offences are all non-recent.”

JULIA FOX SAYS THERE ‘WASN’T ANY’ SEX BETWEEN HER AND KANYE ‘YE’ WEST: Julia Fox spoke with The New York Times about her new book titled Down the Drain in an interview published Tuesday (September 26th). Referencing a section about her short-lived relationship with Kanye “Ye” West, who she refers to as “the artist” in the book, the interviewer asked her why she didn’t write about their sex life. “Because there, like, wasn’t any,” the Uncut Gems actress said. “It wasn’t really about that.” According to the outlet, Fox also implies in her book that “their brief relationship was seemingly being directed by ‘the artist’ for the public eye.”

BRUCE WILLIS’ DAUGHTERS SHARE SUPPORT FOR EMMA HEMING WILLIS: After Emma Heming Willis appeared on the Today show Monday (September 25th) in honor of World FTD Week, Bruce Willis’ daughters, Scout and Tallulah, took to their Instagram stories to support their stepmom. “I TRULY could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD,” Scout wrote alongside a clip from the show. “Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE F—ING DAY with your bravery and deep deep loving.” Tallulah reposted her sister’s message and added, “So proud of my family @emmahemingwillis.”

KYLIE JENNIER HOLDS TIMOTHEE CHALAMET’S FINGER IN PARIS: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are continuing to take their romance public. Page Six reports that the pair were photographed outside of Rosalia’s birthday party in Paris Monday (September 25th). The Kardashians star can be seen holding onto the Call Me By Your Name actor’s index finger as they exit a car in photos. Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April and made their public debut at a Beyonce concert earlier this month.