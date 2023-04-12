Russell Crowe Is ‘Jealous’ Of Paul Mescal’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Getty Images

Russell Crowe is reflecting on one of the movies that changed the course of his career. In a recent interview with Collider, Crowe said he is “slightly jealous” of Paul Mescal for starring in the sequel to his 2000 film Gladiator.

“I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life,” Crowe said of the original film. “It’s something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living.”

He continued, “I’ve been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible. Here it is, it’s 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, ‘Gladiator’ is going to be showing on primetime TV.”

The Unhinged actor added, “You don’t always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart.”