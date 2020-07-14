Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver, Selma Blair and More Pay Tribute to Kelly Preston

PRPhotos.com

On Sunday, Jerry Maguire star Kelly Preston died at age 57 after a secret battle with breast cancer. On Monday, Hollywood shared its grief with her surviving husband John Travolta and their two children, daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died at age 16 in 2009.

The 66-year-old Travolta took to Instagram to write: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Celebrities poured out their hearts on social media. Russell Crowe tweeted: “Kelly Preston. Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think. Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig. I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family. R.I.P”.

Josh Gad shared his disbelief and sadness: “I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss.

Maria Shriver tweeted that she was “shocked,” remembering Preston as “such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife.”

Daniel Dae Kim reflected on starring with Preston in the 1999 film For Love of the Game, tweeting that he was “lucky” enough to work with her. “We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good,” he wrote. “I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace.”

In the comment section of Travolta's Instagram tribute, Mariah Carey wrote, “Sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment.

Selma Blair wrote: “I am holding you all in love. Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed.

Preston was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 13, 1962, and went on to University of Southern California to study acting. She landed her first major movie role in 1985 in Mischief. Preston and Travolta married in 1991 after meeting in 1987 on the set of The Experts.

Her final psot on Instagram celebrated Travolta on Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you,” she captioned the photo which featured their son Ben and daughter Ella. She also posted a shot of Travolta and Jett.

Preston and Travolta opted to keep her battle with cancer private.

“She had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the family rep said. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”