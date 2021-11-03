‘Rust’ AD Breaks Silence, as Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Face New Problem

PRPhotos.com

David Halls, who was fired from Rust after Alec Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins with a gun he’d reportedly cleared as safe, has broken his silence.

“Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend,” Halls told The New York Post. “I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

Halls also noted that he's been “overwhelmed by the love and support” in the wake of the tragedy, adding that his “thoughts are with all who knew and loved Halyna.”

His lawyer also spoke out Tuesday, saying it wasn’t his responsibility to ensure the gun’s safety. Lisa Torraco said: “He's not responsible for checking it. That's not the assistant director's job. If he chooses to check the firearm because he wants to make sure that everyone's safe, he can do that, but that's not his responsibility.”

According to a search warrant affidavit, Halls told investigators that he should have checked the gun properly.

In the days since the October 21st tragedy, reports of on-set safety issues have proliferated. Criminal charges have not been ruled out.

NEW PROBLEMS

