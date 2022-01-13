Rust Armorer Sues Ammunition Supplier Over Live Rounds

Getty Images

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is suing the ammunition supplier that provided the live rounds that killed Halyna Hutchins.

According to her complaint, Seth Kenney and his Albuquerque-based PDQ Arm and Prop. Company are responsible for supplying the live ammunition fired by Alec Baldwin in October.

Attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion write in documents obtained by Deadline, “Defendants distributed and sold prop ammunition which presented as unreasonable risk of injury, without warning of the risks that could have been avoided had the risks been disclosed. Defendants prepared dummy ammunition cartridge boxes from surplus ammunition stockpiles that comprised of both dummy and live ammunition.”

Gutierrez Reed is seeking a jury trial and variety of damages from Kenney.