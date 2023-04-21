Home » Entertainment » ‘Rust’ Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped

‘Rust’ Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped

Posted on

The manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins are expected to be dropped.

A statement from prosecutors Thursday (April 20th) evening, revealed that new facts had come to light that make it impossible to proceed against Baldwin in the time alotted.

The D.A. will drop the charges “without prejudice,” meaning that the case could be refiled later, perhaps with a lesser charge.

A source close to the situation told Variety evidence indicated that the Colt .45 used to kill Hutchins had been modified prior to the shooting, making it more difficult for the D.A. to prove that Baldwin actually did pull the trigger.

The actor’s lawyers told the outlet, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Related Articles

Johnathan Majors Dropped By Talent Manager Amid Domestic Violence Allegations
Alec Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny + More!
‘Rust’ Judge Blocks Appointment Of New Prosecutor, Marking Another Setback In Case
Jonathan Majors Is Arrested On Assault Charges In New York City
Three ‘Rust’ Crew Members Sue Alec Baldwin Over ‘Blast Injuries’ In Fatal Shooting
Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting Case