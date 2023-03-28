‘Rust’ Judge Blocks Appointment Of New Prosecutor, Marking Another Setback In Case

A New Mexico judge denied Santa Fe’s district attorney to take on the case against Alec Baldwin. The slow-moving case will examine Baldwin’s involvement in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom he shot with what appeared to be a prop gun while filming the movie “Rust.”

Variety reports this is the second prosecutor to be dismissed from the involuntary manslaughter case as the pickings are slim within the county’s district attorney’s office.

While $360,000 in state funding has been set aside to pay an outside lawyer to take on the job and hire forensic experts, “district attorneys across New Mexico are finding it hard to recruit and retain qualified candidates.”