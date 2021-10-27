Home » Entertainment » ‘Rust’ Producers Hire Legal Team For Internal Investigation

Producers of Rust have called in a high-profile legal to conduct an internal investigation of the events that led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin

Deadline reports that cast and crew members received a notice on Tuesday (Oct. 26th) night that read, “In addition to cooperating with authorities, we hired a legal team from Jenner & Block to conduct an investigation of the events. 

“We have stressed that they will have full discretion about who to interview and any conclusion they draw.” 

Sources close to events told the outlet that the Sante Fe Sheriff’s Department wrapped up their initial investigation on the site three days ago and OSHA has already been through the set.  

On Wednesday (Oct. 27th), Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will conduct a joint news conference to provide updates on the investigation.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. PT and will be live streamed on the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office Facebook page.

