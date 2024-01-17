Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, Sheryl Lee Ralph + More!

PRPhotos.com

RYAN GOSLING CALLS EVA MENDES ‘THE GIRL OF MY DREAMS:’ Ryan Gosling is clearly in love with his wife, Eva Mendes. While accepting the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival recently, the Barbie actor said, “Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies, and now movies have made my life a dream.” He added, “So the way I see it, there’s no way I’ve contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me.” According to Elle, the pair became a couple after playing one another’s love interests on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

SHERYL LEE RALPH CONGRATULATES AYO EDEBIRI ON EMMYS WIN: Sheryl Lee Ralph took to Instagram on Monday (January 15th) to congratulate The Bear actor Ayo Edebiri on winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Sharing a photo and a video of the pair at the after-party, the Abbott Elementary actor wrote, “It took 35 years for me to be the second Black actress to win an Emmy for Supporting Actress in Comedy. And a year later I am very proud and very happy to celebrate @ayoedebiri in her incredible win!” Edebiri commented on the post, “Love you Sheryl … so grateful for you!!!!!!"

KATE BECKINSALE ANNOUNCES HER STEPFATHER ROY BATTERSBY ‘PASSED AWAY:’ On Monday (January 15th), Kate Beckinsale announced on her Instagram stories that her stepfather, Roy Battersby, “passed away peacefully” on January 10th and was “surrounded by family” at the time of his death. This comes after the Serendipity actor shared photos of herself still in her gown at the hospital following the Golden Globes, where she was a presenter that night.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY ADOPTED ONE OF ELLEN DEGENERES’ CHICKENS: Ellen DeGeneres revealed on Instagram recently that one of her chickens named Sinkie had to be rehomed because other “chickens were still picking on her.” The former talk show host wrote, “Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be.” Later, DeGeneres shared a video seemingly taken by the Duchess of Sussex of Sinkie “fitting right in at her new home.”