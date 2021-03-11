Ryan Murphy Addresses Naya River’s Father’s Claim That He Lied About College Fund

PRPhotos.com

Ryan Murphy is responding to claims that he isn’t following through on promises made to Naya Rivera‘s family after her sudden and unexpected drowning death in July.

In the wake of the accident, Murphy promised the Glee star’s family that he would start a college fund for her then-4-year-old son, Josey. On Tuesday, her father George Rivera tweeted: “Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn't do !!! I'm about to blow up this story …. and make sure he's knows that I know ….”

He also complained in conversations with fans on Twitter about the “Hollywood elite” and “Broken Promises….. fake outrage …. hollow gestures ….. no phone call.”

Murphy responded on Twitter: “Myself, (co-creators) Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera's child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”