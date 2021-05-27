Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Anxiety

PRPhotos.com

Ryan Reynolds wrote about his “lifelong” struggle with anxiety on social media Wednesday (May 26th).

The Deadpool actor opened up in honor of Mental Health Awareness month, which ends at the end of May.

He wrote, “One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone.

"We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better later than never, I hope…"