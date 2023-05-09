‘S.W.A.T.,’ Kelly Clarkson, Amanda Seyfried + More!

‘S.W.A.T’ WILL BE BACK FOR A SEVENTH SEASON: Just days after CBS announced that the sixth season of S.W.A.T. would be its last, Deadline reports that the show has now been renewed for a seventh season. This comes shortly after the star of the show, Shemar Moore, spoke out against the cancellation on Instagram. “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” reps for CBS and Sony Pictures said in a joint statement.

‘THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW’ IS MOVING TO NEW YORK: Variety reports that Kelly Clarkson‘s Emmy Award-winning talk show will be moving from Universal Studios in Los Angeles to NBC Studios in New York. This comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law New York’s Film Tax Credit, which encourages eligible television productions to move to the state.

ELIZABETH HOLMES SAYS AMANDA SEYFRIED ‘WAS PLAYING A CHARACTER I CREATED’ IN ‘THE DROPOUT:’ In an interview with The New York Times published on Sunday (May 7th), disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes told the outlet that Amanda Seyfried is “not playing me” in The Dropout, but rather she is “playing a character I created.” In 2022, Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison for defrauding investors. Seyfried won an Emmy Award the same year for her role in the limited series.

CHECK OUT SIGNS FROM THE WGA PICKET LINE: Naturally, the Writers Guild of America strikers have created an abundance of clever signage in their fight for better pay and job security. Deadline featured a collection of the best signs shared to social media, including one sign with a still of Jessica Walter‘s character from Arrested Development. The text reads, “It’s one writer, Michael. What could it cost? Ten dollars?” Outlander writer Richard Kahan shared a photo of his daughter to Twitter holding a sign that read, “E.T. was improvised, right?” He captioned the post, “AI can’t replace writers BUT my 8-year-old could definitely replace some of these execs…”