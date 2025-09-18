Sabrina Carpenter To Host And Perform On SNL’s New Season, With Bad Bunny And Doja Cat Featured In Premiere Episode

Getty Images

On Thursday (September 18), Saturday Night Live announced its Season 51 lineup for the first three episodes: Bad Bunny will host the October 4 premiere with musical guest Doja Cat; returning SNL alum Amy Poehler is set to host the October 11 show alongside musical guest Role Model; and Sabrina Carpenter will make her hosting debut on October 18 while also serving double-duty as the show’s musical guest. While notable cast members Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Devon Walker have departed SNL before the launch of the new season, much of the core cast returns. Creator Lorne Michaels has also announced five new members joining the Season 51 cast, which includes Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska, with Ben Marshall being upgraded to featured player after spending the past four years as a writer and member of the digital short comedy troupe, Please Don’t Destroy. (Consequence of Sound)