SAG-AFTRA, Fran Drescher, Rachel Zegler + More!

SAG-AFTRA AND STUDIOS ARE REPORTEDLY IN ‘THE FINAL STRETCH:’ Deadline reports that a deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP could be just around the corner. After meeting all last week, a source from the guild told the outlet, “There is a feeling of optimism.” Meanwhile, a studio source added, “Looks like we’re in the final stretch.”

‘SNL’ POKES FUN AT SAG-AFTRA HALLOWEEN COSTUME RULES: Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Sherman turned into SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher on the late-night show this weekend, in a skit making fun of the union’s rules about Halloween costumes. “I’m here to teach you how to do Halloween during a strike,” Sherman’s Drescher says in the sketch. Giving children advice on what they can dress up as, she suggests, “Harry Potter, as described only in the book” or “minor characters from the Bible.” The faux Nanny actress then explains the strike to the kids. “Negotiating with the studios is a lot like trick-or-treating. You know how you go to the biggest house on the block, and all the lights are off, and they’re pretending they’re not home? But you can see them through the window eating Kit Kat bars, dozens of Kit Kat bars, billions of Kit Kat bars, record numbers of Kit Kat bars?” she says. “All actors are saying is, ‘Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar.'”

CHECK OUT THE FIRST-LOOK PHOTO OF RACHEL ZEGLER AS SNOW WHITE IN THE LIVE-ACTION REMAKE: Deadline reports that Disney released a first-look photo of Rachel Zegler as Snow White in the live-action remake on Friday (October 27th). The film was originally slated to be released on March 22, 2024, but has been pushed to March 21, 2025, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Check out the West Side Story actress in Snow White’s signature dress, with her seven dwarves huddled around her in the new photo.

MEG RYAN COMMENTS ON BEING KNOWN AS A ROM-COM QUEEN: On Saturday (October 28th), Variety published an interview with Meg Ryan, just ahead of the release of her forthcoming film titled What Happens Later. When asked if she felt like she was pigeonholed by the rom-com genre, she told the outlet, “If I was, I’m not resentful about it.” The Sleepless in Seattle actress added, “I’ve done more than 30 movies, and maybe only seven of them are rom-coms. I was trying [to do other genres] … It didn’t really work.”