SAG-AFTRA Reaches Tentative Deal With Hollywood Studios

The longest actors strike in history is finally coming to an end! SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with studios on Wednesday (November 8th)—after 118 days on strike.

“We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere! Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal!” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher wrote on Instagram Wednesday night (November 8th).

The union’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to approve the tentative deal, which will go before the SAG-AFTRA national board on Friday (November 10th). Following this, union members will have to ratify the agreement—which could take weeks.

Still, the strike is set to officially end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday (November 9th), setting things in motion in Hollywood again.