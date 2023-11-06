SAG-AFTRA, Russell Brand, Danny DeVito + More!

SAG-AFTRA IS REVIEWING STUDIOS’ ‘LAST, BEST, AND FINAL OFFER:’ Deadline reports that SAG-AFTRA is looking over the latest deal proposed by studios. “We received an offer today from the AMPTP, which they characterized as their ‘Last, Best, and Final Offer,’” the union told the outlet on Saturday (November 4th). “We are reviewing it and considering our response within the context of the critical issues addressed in our proposals.”

RUSSEL BRAND IS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT ON THE SET OF ‘ARTHUR:’ Russell Brand is facing another sexual assault allegation—this time on the set of his 2011 movie Arthur. Variety reports that a woman referred to as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court on Friday (November 3rd), stating that Brand “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set” before the assault occurred. The lawsuit states, “The sexual assault happened later that same day when I was in the bathroom. Mr. Brand entered after me and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside … As a result of the sexual abuse, I suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear.”

DANNY DEVITO SAYS ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER SHOULD HAVE DONE ‘TWINS 2’ INSTEAD OF BECOMING GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA: Danny DeVito told GQ in a recent interview that the ship has sailed when it comes to a Twins sequel. However, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star said he and Arnold Schwarzenegger “have a little thing going, a little project” that’s not related to the 1988 film. “We missed ‘Twins 2,’ because he became governor — which, he should have done ‘Twins 2’ instead of becoming governor,” DeVito joked.

CHECK OUT THE TEASER FOR SEASON 11 OF ‘VANDERPUMP RULES:’ The cast of Vanderpump Rules reunited onstage at BravoCon in Las Vegas on Friday (November 3rd). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Sandoval was booed every time he spoke, and Ariana Madix reflected on the whole “Scandoval” ordeal. “It is what it is,” she said. “It’s weird. It was difficult and I’m glad it’s behind me.” Speaking about the new season, Lisa Vanderpump said, “This season was extraordinarily difficult for Tom and Ariana to get back into it. It is very different from any other season. It was difficult to navigate. But that’s Vanderpump Rules. It’s not Little House on the Prairie.” A teaser was also revealed on Friday (November 3rd), showing Madix accusing Sandoval of trying to kill her dog. The 11th season of Vanderpump Rules is expected to premiere on Bravo in January.