SAG Awards Move To Netflix, Announce 2023 Nominees

The SAG Awards have found a new home at Netflix.

For the upcoming 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Netflix will be broadcasting the winners live on their YouTube channel on Feb. 26th. Starting in 2024, the ceremony will then be available to stream live around the world on Netflix itself.

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus season 2's Haley Lu Richardson, announced this years nominees Wednesdasy (January 11th).   Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead the film nominees, scoring five SAG nominations each, including in the ensemble categories

