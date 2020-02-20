Salma Hayek Claps Back at Botox Claims

PRPhotos.com

Salma Hayek responded to a troll who sniped at the 53-year-old’s shot of her on a beach on the Gram.

The follower wrote that she’d had “too much Botox,” adding that it's “not needed.”

Responding to the comment in an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs, Hayek wrote: “I don't have Botox. But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time.”

She recently told ET she had considered getting it, but opted against it because she had a movie role that forbade it specifically. Hayek mused: “Maybe it's for the best. Maybe I would have gotten addicted to it or something.”