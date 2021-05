PRPhotos.com

Salma Hayek told Variety that she nearly died during her battle with COVID-19.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner said that she spent about seven weeks isolating at home, battling the illness, in the early days of the pandemic. She told the outlet she was on oxygen and her doctor begged her to go to the hospital, but her response was, “No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.”

Hayek says she still has not fully regained the energy she once had.