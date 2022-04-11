Sam Elliott Apologizes For His Power Of The Dog Comments

Getty Images

Sam Elliott is expressing regret for the comments he made about Jane Campion‘s The Power of the Dog on Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast last month.

During Deadline’s Contenders TV event on Sunday (April 10th), Elliott said, “I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all … And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.”

He also extended his apologies to the gay community. “I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used,” he said.