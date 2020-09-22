Samantha Bee Reveals Emmys Consolation Prize as Ratings Drop

PRPhotos.com

There were more losers than winners at the Emmys Sunday night, but this time around, the Television Academy did give out consolation prizes. After losing out to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee shared a peek into the mysterious Emmys box.

“BREAKING: Here’s what’s in the box #Emmys2020,” the official Full Frontal Twitter captions a video revealing the contents, which, when Bee busted it open with a butterknife, revealed another box festooned with the Emmys logo. Inside, no Emmy, but a bottle of sparkling wine.

She said she'd wait as a friend looked up the price tage … When she discovers the $28 bottle of Ferrari inside the “little coffin” she is decidedly unimpressed, eventually collapsing in frustrated laughter.

RATINGS Meanwhile, it seemed fewer viewers than ever tuned into watch the Emmys, Variety reports. Per early numbers, the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show, which snagged massive victories for Schitt’s Creek, Watchmen and Succession, scored a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, and 5.1 million viewers overall. The numbers represent a 14% dip year-over-year.