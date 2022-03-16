Sandra Bullock Comments On Channing Tatum’s Nude Scene In New Movie

PRPhotos.com

Sandra Bullock got up close and personal with Channing Tatum while filming The Lost City. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday (March 14th), Bullock said Tatum got “stupid naked” in the movie.

When Colbert asked Bullock if they used CGI for the scene where she helps Tatum remove leeches from his body, the Bird Box actress said, “No,” and that she was “fully there.”

“Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape. I had to spend some time down there. Just making sure uh, no leeches. I had a lot to say to it,” she said.

Colbert then said that her character reacted in a surprised way, suggesting that Tatum is “generously endowed,” but Bullock replied, “Let's just say that I honestly didn't notice.”

She continued, “When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down where it might be, but I focused more on the left inner thigh.”