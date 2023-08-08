Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57

PRPhotos.com

Sandra Bullock is grieving the loss of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, after a private battle with ALS. He died on Saturday (August 5th) at the age of 57.

Randall’s family said in a statement that he “passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” adding that he “chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The Miss Congeniality actress first met the professional photographer in 2015, when he photographed her son’s birthday party. The pair attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux‘s wedding as a couple later that year.

On a December 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, Bullock said she “found the love of her life.” The Bird Box actress added, “We share two beautiful children— three children, Randall's older daughter. It's the best thing ever … He's the example that I would want my children to have.”