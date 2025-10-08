Saoirse Ronan Cast As Linda McCartney In Sam Mendes Beatles Biopic Series

Getty Images

Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan will portray Linda McCartney in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopic series. She joins Paul Mescal, who plays Paul McCartney, in the ambitious four-film project. Linda McCartney married Paul in 1969 and performed as keyboardist and harmony vocalist in Wings before dying from cancer in 1998 at age 56. The cast also features Harrison Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Mendes is creating four separate movies, each told from one band member’s perspective, chronicling their rise from Liverpool to global stardom and their 1970 breakup. All four films will debut in April 2028 in what Sony Pictures calls the “first binge-able theatrical experience.” The project has full life story and music rights from all members, marking the first band-sanctioned Beatles features. (Story URL)