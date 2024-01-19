Sara Ramirez Posts About Blacklisting In Hollywood After Being Dropped From ‘And Just Like That…’

Getty Images

Sara Ramirez revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (January 16th) that they aren’t returning for the third season of And Just Like That… seemingly due to blacklisting in Hollywood amid Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. However, a report published by The Daily Mail on Wednesday (January 17th) claims they were dropped because of the overwhelming criticism their character, Che Diaz, has received.

“Our industry is so duplicitous. While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again,” the Grey’s Anatomy actor wrote. “While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

Ramirez has been calling for a ceasefire in Gaza for months—as has their And Just Like That… costar, Cynthia Nixon.

They added, “Meanwhile we are beyond the 100 day mark on this ‘war’ that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide. It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.”

A source told The Daily Mail that Ramirez isn’t returning because their character “held no value anymore” and was “annoying.”