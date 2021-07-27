Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Not Being Invited to Kate & William’s Wedding

PRPhotos.com

Royal snub? Not so fast, Sarah Fergson says. The 61-year-old Duchess of York understands why she wasn’t invited to the 2011 nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton, she tells Town and Country.

She was the ex of Prince Andrew, William’s uncle. The wedding happened not long after she was busted offering an exclusive story on Andrew to a reporter in exchange for almost $700K.

She said: “I didn’t think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding. I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal.”

Sarah goes on to say she’s much more comfortable and confident than she was in those days, and is able to make better decisions. She says: “It’s a very good moment, because I’m free. She’s still with me, that person who thinks she’s fat, ugly, and disgusting, and she still has to have her hair done to talk to you, but she’s now not so vocal. The truth is, I am 61 years old and I’m free of the self-­sabotaging Sarah.”

She also remains loyal to Andrew, who has been linked to the late pedophile Andrew Epstein: “There is no question that we remain steadfast to each other in loyalty, integrity, honor.”