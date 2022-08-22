Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Gwyneth Paltrow + More!

PRPhotos.com

SARAH HYLAND AND WELLS ADAMS ARE MARRIED: Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland and Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams are officially a married couple! Entertainment Tonight reports that the pair tied the knot on Saturday (August 20th) at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara, California—three years after getting engaged. Sofia Vergara confirmed the news with snapshots of the Modern Family cast reuniting at the wedding. She captioned one of the posts, “#sarahandwells wedding.”

COPS SHUT DOWN GWYNETH PALTROW’S DAUGHTER’S PARTY IN THE HAMPTONS: Page Six reports that Gwyneth Paltrow‘s daughter Apple invited approximately 50 of her friends to Paltrow’s estate in Amagansett on August 13th, before neighbors called the police. A source told the publication, “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand. They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called the police, who shut the party down. Staff from the town clerk’s office also attended to see if the party was a code violation. You can’t have more than 50 people at a gathering in the area without a permit.”

SCOTT DISICK INVOLVED IN CAR ACCIDENT NEAR CALABASAS: TMZ reports that The Kardashians star Scott Disick was in a single-car accident over the weekend. Law enforcement sources told the publication that Disick rolled his Lamborghini SUV while driving near Calabasas, California. He was reportedly alone in his car and suffered a minor cut to his head.

DANIELLE RUHL AND NICK THOMPSON BREAK UP: Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are the latest Love is Blind couple to go their separate ways. Documents obtained by Us Weekly show that Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson on August 15th. The pair just celebrated a year of marriage in June. At the time, Ruhl shared a video montage of their year together and captioned the post, “one year married!!!”