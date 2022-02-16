Sarah Jessica Parker Comments On Kim Cattrall’s Absence From And Just Like That…

PRPhotos.com

On Monday night (February 14th), Sarah Jessica Parker touched on her alleged feud with Kim Cattrall on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live talk show.

When Cohen addressed how the show handled Samantha’s (Cattrall’s) absence, Parker avoided referring to Cattrall by name and said, “The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be.”

In the reboot, Cattrall and Parker’s characters have had a falling out, which Parker also talked about. “I thought it [the plot line] mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it’s too painful,” she said.

Cattrall has not commented on her missing role in And Just Like That…, though the actress did like a series of tweets that acknowledged her absence when the series premiered.