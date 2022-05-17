Sarah Levy, Emma Roberts, Julia Fox + More!

PRPhotos.com

SARAH LEVY IS PREGNANT WITH HER FIRST BABY: According to Page Six, Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy and her husband, Graham Outerbridge, are expecting their first baby. Levy posted a photo to Instagram on Monday (May 16th), showing off her belly. “We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” she captioned the post.

EMMA ROBERTS IS ‘DATING’ FOLLOWING HER SPLIT WITH GARRETT HEDLUND: Entertainment Tonight reports that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are a thing of the past. “Emma and Garrett are totally done romantically and Emma has been dating and doing her own thing. Emma loves being a mom and she takes great pride in it,” a source told the publication. This comes after Hedlund shared a hand-written note to Roberts to Instagram on Mother’s Day. The former couple co-parent their one-year-old son, Rhodes.

JULIA FOX GOES GROCERY SHOPPING IN UNDERWEAR AND DENIM BOOTS: Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox knows how to shake things up. On Sunday (May 15th), Page Six reports that Fox was spotted grocery shopping in Hollywood, wearing a bralette and briefs along with a denim jacket and denim boots. A meme account posted a photo of Fox wearing the outfit along with the caption, “When it’s laundry day but you have errands to run.” Fox shared the post to her Instagram stories on Monday (May 16th), writing, “I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol.”

MATT JAMES SAYS RACHAEL KIRKCONNELL AND TYLER CAMERON HAVE A ‘LOVE-HATE RELATIONSHIP:’ According to People, former Bachelor Matt James told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live recently that his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, and his best friend, Tyler Cameron, have a “love-hate relationship.” James didn’t elaborate any further on the situation, so the reasons why remain a mystery.