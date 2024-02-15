Sarah Snook Says Brian Cox Went Into ‘Diabetic Rage[s]’ On The Set Of ‘Succession’

During a recent appearance on Times Radio, Sarah Snook revealed that her Succession costar, Brian Cox, went into “diabetic rage[s]” behind the scenes that were sometimes “terrifying.”

“He has a habit of sometimes going into a false — or could it be real, who knows? — diabetic rage, where he’ll go [growl] all of a sudden,” the Beanie Bubble actor said. “I think part of it’s a little of trying to just jolt the energy of the set and rustle a few feathers, get it going and moving faster. The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes, for sure. Thunderous.”

Cox suffers from type 2 diabetes. Another one of his costars on the show, Kieran Culkin, previously said he would “scream” if he was hungry while on set. “Well, yeah I do get hangry because I’m diabetic,” the Troy actor said on ITV’s This Morning, in response to Culkin’s comments.