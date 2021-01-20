Sarah Trott Speaks Out Following ‘Bachelor’ Wild Exit

PRPhotos.com

The ladies in Season 25 of The Bachelor aren’t here to play. After Sarah Trott quit Matt James’ season amid major drama with other contestants, including Victoria Larson, she hit up social media to vent.

The 24-year-old shaded “queen” Victoria, who is 28, sharing a quote on IG that reads: “Real queens fix each other’s crowns”.

“We see the quote ‘women supporting women’ all the time on the internet but what does that really mean? To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment,” Sarah wrote alongside the quote. “Refraining from negative comments even when it’s sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice. It means supporting a female-owned business and paying full price. It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition. It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always. That’s impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being. You never know the internal battles another person is going through.”

She concluded, “At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual.”

Sarah crashed a group date with Matt, and the ladies were not pleased. Adding fuel to their fire, she stayed in her room for two days. When she tried to make amends, the other contestants weren’t having it, so she left.

Her timing worked out well; in addition to not feeling the house vibe, she wanted to be there for her dad, who is battling ALS. Sarah shared an update: “Hi guys! Sharing a quick update. For the first time in a while my dad was up for a walk around the neighborhood lake. He doesn’t get a chance to get out of the house often because it’s such a difficult process now — getting dressed, getting strapped safely into our wheelchair van, you know how it goes … Things that once were so easy like putting on shorts, sunscreen, and hopping in the car for an adventure are much more difficult now.”