‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Five New Cast Members After Several Departures

Saturday Night Live is welcoming five new featured players for its upcoming 51st season, including Please Don’t Destroy writer Ben Marshall. Marshall, who has been an SNL writer since 2021, will join the cast alongside stand-up comedians Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. The new cast members come after a major exodus, with Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Devon Walker departing the show. However, Marshall’s Please Don’t Destroy collaborators John Higgins and Martin Herlihy will not be joining the cast, with Higgins leaving the writing staff and Herlihy remaining as a writer. The 51st season of SNL is set to premiere on October 4th. (Story URL)