‘Saturday Night Live’ Loses Four Longtime Cast Members

This past weekend was a big one for Saturday Night Live. Not only was it the season finale, hosted by Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne, but the show also lost four longtime cast members. Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney all performed their final sketches.

McKinnon starred as Miss Rafferty during Saturday’s (May 21st) cold open, a recurring character who has repeatedly been abducted by aliens. After 11 seasons on the show, McKinnon was abducted one last time. Before the UFO’s door closed, she said, “Earth, I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile,” and emotionally announced, “Live from New York it’s Saturday night!”

Earlier in the day on Saturday (May 21st), Dave Sirus posted a video to Instagram on behalf of Davidson to confirm the news of his departure after eight seasons. “This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod Carmichael sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one,” he wrote.

Bryant had been on the show for 10 seasons and Mooney for nine. It was a sentimental goodbye for everyone.