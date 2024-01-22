‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Katt Williams’ Appearance On The ‘Club Shay Shay’ Podcast

PRPhotos.com

As Katt Williams’ recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast continues to make headlines, Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim portrayed the comedian on this past weekend’s episode. Nwodim poked fun at Williams’ comments about Kevin Hart and his ability to toot his own horn.

“Look, Hollywood made Kevin Hart. Everyone knows Kevin Hart was made in the same factory where they make Teddy Grahams,” Nwodim joked. When Devon Walker’s Shannon Sharpe questioned this, she added, “Then why the hell he smell like cinnamon?”

Nwodim’s Williams also took responsibility for former President Barack Obama’s campaign slogan: “Yes We Can.” She joked, “Before me he was saying, ‘Probably. Probably. I think we might.'”

After Walker’s Sharpe responded with skepticism, Nwodim’s Williams said, “How are you gonna challenge me, Shannon? I’m the one who invented fruit … Before me, trees wasn’t bringing nothing to the table.”

In other news related to the First Sunday actor’s interview, Dave Chappelle criticized Williams for taking down other Black comedians. “He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” Chappelle said at Hollywood Improv on Friday (January 19th), according to Deadline.