‘Saved By the Bell’ Co-Stars Rally Around Dustin Diamond After Cancer Diagnosis

Dustin Diamond‘s former Saved by the Bell castmates are sending him love and healing amid his hospitalization and battle with stage 4 cancer.

Mario Lopez shared a throwback and a recent shot of his buddy, writing: “I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless.”

Tiffani Thiessen echoed his good wishes on IG Story, writing alongside a pic: “Thinking of you Dustin.”

He was hospitalized last week after feeling terrible all weekend and feeling pain all over his body. His team shared his diagnosis January 14th: “Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made. We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated.”

Diamond is already going through chemo. In October, he reportedly told a member of his team that he had a lump on his throat, but was afraid to go to the hospital because of COVID.

Diamond is best known for his role as Screech on Saved by the Bell. Though it was recently rebooted, he was one of the few main cast members to not return. He told TMZ of the brush-off: “It's something we put so much time and effort into. How do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? I mean, it seems like there's a missed opportunity there.”