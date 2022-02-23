Scarlett Johansson Releases Her New Skincare Line

PRPhotos.com

Scarlett Johansson’s new skincare line, The Outset, is set to launch on March 1st. The Black Widow actress announced in July 2021 that she would be stepping away from beauty deals to focus on her own line of products.

“I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career and all of those experiences were really wonderful. But — how do I put this? I guess I always felt like I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me,” Johansson said in the March 2022 issue of Vogue.

After Johansson and her business partner, Kate Foster, created the brand’s Instagram, Johansson’s husband, Colin Jost, trolled the page.

On a side-profile photo of Johansson captioned “THE START OF YOU,” the Saturday Night Live comedian wrote, “Is this the best way to contact you? I’m starting a similar brand called ‘Part of a Face’ and would love to use this photo. Thanks.”

Fans laughed at Jost’s joke, but many also expressed excitement for the upcoming line, which boasts a “return to the essential” and “fostering new beginnings for people and planet.”